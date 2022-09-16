City looking to fill vacancies on Lynnwood Human Services Commission, Parks and Recreation Board

The City of Lynnwood is looking for new members to serve on its human services commission and parks and recreation board. No experience is necessary, just a desire to make a difference in the community.

Find out more about each opportunity by clicking the links below.

The Human Services Commission is an advisory commission of the City of Lynnwood. The commission focuses on meeting the needs of Lynnwood’s lower-income residents, those who are homeless, seniors, veterans, victims of abuse, youth and other needs the commission finds to be underserved.

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m, and the next meeting is Oct. 6. Meetings are currently being held via Zoom —join the Zoom meeting here.

Requirements: Candidates must be registered voters and live within Lynnwood city limits. Voter registration may be waived for those unable to become registered voters.

The Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Board serves as an advisory body to the City of Lynnwood. The board’s duties include advising and making recommendations to the mayor, city council, staff and other boards and commissions in the city with regard to parks, open space and recreation services and programs for the City of Lynnwood and the city’s urban growth area. The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department provides a comprehensive system of parks, open space and recreation facilities that serves the needs of residents and visitors of Lynnwood.

Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. and the next meeting is Oct. 5. Meetings are currently being held via Zoom — join the Zoom meeting here.

Requirements: Candidates must be registered voters and live within Lynnwood city limits, or live in unincorporated Lynnwood in the city’s urban growth area. Voter registration may be waived for those unable to become registered voters.

Those interested in applying for either opportunity are asked to submit their applications online by Sunday, Oct. 16.

How to apply:

Complete and submit an online application. Applications can be found on the Advisory Board Webpage.

Interested individuals need to attend an upcoming board or commission meeting. To find upcoming meetings, visit the Meeting Agendas webpage.

Check out the interactive Do I Live in Lynnwood map to confirm if you live within city limits or in unincorporated Lynnwood.

For questions about any of these openings or the application process, contact Elena Flesher at eflesher@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5505.