City of Edmonds to host virtual open house Feb. 25 on Hwy 99 safety improvements

The City of Emonds will be hosting an online open house Thursday, Feb. 25 for the planned Highway 99 Gateway and Revitalization Project. The meeting will run from 5:30-7 p.m.and anyone with an interest in the project is invited to attend.

The objective of this project is to design and build safety improvements and gateway signage along Highway 99 (throughout Edmonds), between 244th Street Southwest and 210th Street Southwest. For more information, visit www.edmondscorridor99.org.

The meeting is accessible by clicking on this link: https://scj.zoom.us/j/91744190132?pwd=V0x6ajIvMGtpcVlGajA3VTAzQzd1dz09