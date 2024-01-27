City of Lynnwood accepting applications for $3,000 college scholarship

The City of Lynnwood is now accepting applications for the Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) scholarship. The scholarship is available through a statewide competitive process for high school seniors who are active in leadership in their local government, community or school and plan to pursue postsecondary education in fall 2024. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 2.
The CQC is awarding three $3,000 scholarships in 2024. Scholarship recipients also receive a travel stipend to attend the Association of Washington Cities’s Annual Conference in Vancouver, Washington, in June 2024.
To be eligible as a first-time applicant, a student must be:
- A Washington resident living within Lynnwood city limits
- Graduating from high school, completing homeschooling or receiving a GED in spring/summer 2024
- Planning to continue their education at an accredited college or trade school in the 2024-2025 academic year on a half-time or more basis
- Active in leadership in their city government, community, or school, either now or in the past.
To apply, submit an application, letter of recommendation from a non-relative and a headshot to communications@lynnwoodwa.gov by Feb. 2. You can learn more about the scholarship opportunity on the City of Lynnwood website.
