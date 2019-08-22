City of Lynnwood accepting applications for Honoring Excellence awards

The City of Lynnwood is seeking nominations of residents, city employees and businesses to be recipients of the city’s Honoring Excellence awards.

Do you know someone who inspires, demonstrates integrity, enhances the image of Lynnwood, and goes the extra mile to improve the quality of life in the city? Now is a chance to help them get recognized for their contributions to the community.

Possible candidates can be any city employee, Lynnwood resident or Lynnwood business that demonstrates excellence.

All applications will be reviewed by the selection committee. The most qualified candidates will be identified based on the responses provided in the nomination form. Award recipients are recognized during the Nov. 12, 2019 Lynnwood City Council business meeting with a proclamation and their names will be added to the Excellence Award plaque hanging in the Lynnwood City Hall lobby.

Nomination forms are available online here, or may be picked up at city hall.

All applications must be received by Friday, Sept. 13. Completed forms can be submitted to Beth Morris at [email protected] or dropped off at city hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

For more information or questions, visit the city’s website or contact Beth Morris via email or 425-670-5011. Past recipients can also be viewed on the city’s website.