City of Lynnwood announces it’s canceling upcoming community events due to COVID-19

Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday the cancellation of many favorite community events this summer.
“Although these decisions were difficult, the long-term health and safety of our community members and our city staff are a top priority,” the city said.
The cancellations are in addition to Tuesday’s announcement that this year’s Fair on 44th Community Health and Safety Block Party.
Among them:
- Arbor Day Celebration
- Earth Day Park Service Day
- Salmon Hatchery Open House
- Memorial Day Ceremony
- EGGS-plore Art Reception (look for a virtual event coming soon)
- Lynnwood Police Department’s Cops & Kids Event
- Mayor Smith’s State of the City Address (this will be a virtual event instead)
- History & Heritage Days (June event)
- Lynnwood Police Department’s Kids Police Camp
- Shakespeare at the Park performance series at Lynndale Amphitheatre
City staff are developing ideas for smaller, neighborhood-based events and engagement opportunities that will allow for recommended physical distancing and enhanced hygiene practices.