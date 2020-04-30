City of Lynnwood announces it’s canceling upcoming community events due to COVID-19

Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the City of Lynnwood announced Wednesday the cancellation of many favorite community events this summer.

“Although these decisions were difficult, the long-term health and safety of our community members and our city staff are a top priority,” the city said.

The cancellations are in addition to Tuesday’s announcement that this year’s Fair on 44th Community Health and Safety Block Party.

Among them:

Arbor Day Celebration

Earth Day Park Service Day

Salmon Hatchery Open House

Memorial Day Ceremony

EGGS-plore Art Reception (look for a virtual event coming soon)

Lynnwood Police Department’s Cops & Kids Event

Mayor Smith’s State of the City Address (this will be a virtual event instead)

History & Heritage Days (June event)

Lynnwood Police Department’s Kids Police Camp

Shakespeare at the Park performance series at Lynndale Amphitheatre

City staff are developing ideas for smaller, neighborhood-based events and engagement opportunities that will allow for recommended physical distancing and enhanced hygiene practices.