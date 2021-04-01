City of Lynnwood asking community members to report illegal waste dumping

Lynnwood officials are asking for the community’s help to end recent illegal waste dumping in the city.

The city’s wastewater treatment plant recently reported an excess of irregular sewage coming through the city pipes. According to staff, this is usually due to illegal dumping of sewage pumped from septic tanks and/or RV holding tanks.

Illegal dumping into storm drains or manholes can lead to major infrastructure problems that ultimately cost residents more money, staff said. Septic tank sewage is extremely potent and disrupts the delicate biological processes at the city’s treatment plant and results in costly repairs and long hours for crews. The raw sewage being dumped is also very dangerous. According to staff, if it is dumped into the wrong place and people come into contact with it, they could get sick.

Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore said the city is unaware of where the dumping is being done, but wastewater treatment crews are noticing septic waste coming through, which she said is very different from regular waste.

“That’s how (crews) know there is septic dumping,” she said. “They’re seeing it end up at the treatment plant.”

Anyone who sees any vehicles other than the city trucks (pictured) working on or putting a hose into a manhole are asked to report them to code enforcement at 425-670-5420 or codeenforcement@LynnwoodWA.gov.

Helpful information that should be provided during a report includes:

A company name on the truck, license plate and/or description of the truck dumping.

Time and date that you saw the dumping occurring.

Location that the dumping occurred.

Any other identifying tips.

Visit the city’s wastewater treatment plant page for updates on projects and work.