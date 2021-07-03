City of Lynnwood buildings preparing to reopen to the public

With Gov. Jay Inslee announcing the reopening of the state, the City of Lynnwood said it will begin welcoming back community members to city buildings.

The city also notes that some people fine it more convenient to access city services online or over the phone, and those services will still be available.

Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the Lynnwood Police front desk and the Lynnwood Municipal Court will reopen. On July 12, Lynnwood City Hall and Development & Business Services will reopen.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center and the Lynnwood Senior Center are currently open, with hours listed below.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask when visiting city buildings if you are not fully vaccinated. The city will also have disposable masks available for those in need. For added safety, the city will be conducting frequent cleanings and sanitization of high-touch, public spaces.<\\

City Building Hours and Contact Information

Recreation Center

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is open and drop-in visits are welcome. Pre-registrations are encouraged for pool users.

Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

18900 44th Ave W

Senior Center

As of July 6, drop-in visits are welcome

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

19000 44th Ave W

Police Department front counter

Beginning July 6, the Police Front Counter will be open.

Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

19321 44th Ave W

Fingerprinting will be done by appointment only.

Municipal Court

Starting July 6, the Municipal Court will be open with modified hours.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m. each day)

19321 44th Ave W

City Hall

Beginning July 12, Lynnwood City Hall will be open with modified hours.

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – noon

19100 44th Ave W

Development & Business Services

Starting July 12, Development and Business Services will be open with modified hours.

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – noon

20816 44th Ave W, Ste 230

City council meetings

The Lynnwood City Council is looking forward to returning to the council chambers for in-person meetings “very soon,” the city said. “We are currently working out the technology to fully integrate in-person meetings with a remote options.”