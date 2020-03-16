City of Lynnwood buildings to close to the public effective tuesday, March 17

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and promote public health, the City of Lynnwood announced Monday that it would be closing all city buildings to the public effective Tuesday, March 17.
Lynnwood City Campus and buildings will be open to employees only, and staff will continue to serve the community via the phone, email, postal mail or through online services.
Lynnwood City Hall:
- Call 425-670-5000
- Utility billing: You can pay your bill over the phone by calling 425-670-5000, you can pay online through the online bill payment at lss.lynnwoodwa.gov/
MSS/citizens/default.aspx, or you can drop off a payment to the Utility Drop Box outside of City Hall.
- Explore other online city services: www.LynnwoodWA.gov
Lynnwood Recreation Center:
- Customer Service staff are available to assist you by calling 425-670-5050.
- For more information visit www.PlayLynnwood.com.
The Lynnwood Senior Center will be closed until at least April 30.
Development and Business Services is closed to the public. This closure affects Building, Planning, Public Works, Economic Development, Code Enforcement, and Fire operations.
- Contact DBS Customer Service:
- 425-670-5400
- Permits@LynnwoodWA.gov
- www.LynnwoodWA.gov/DBS
- Online Permitting Portal: dbs.LynnwoodWA.gov
All inspections of occupied structures are suspended until further notice.
Police Department:
Always dial 9-1-1 for emergencies.
To report a crime
- Emergency – Call 911 or push the 911 button on the wall next to the front doors
- Non-emergency number 425-407-3999
Public Disclosure Request
- Online at www.lynnwoodwa.gov/
Government/City-Clerk/Public- Records-Requests or
- Pick up and drop off form inside Police Department lobby.
Fingerprinting (Non-concealed Pistol License)
- Services are suspended until further notice
Fingerprinting (New concealed Pistol License Applicants
- The department is accepting concealed weapons applications.
- Download at https://www.dol.wa.gov/ or pick up a form at the Police Department lobby.
If you need to speak with the Police Department Front Desk Clerk
- Call 425-670- 5600 or press the JAIL button on the wall next to the front door and ask to be transferred to the front desk.
- For more online services visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Police.
Municipal Court:
Judge Stephen Moore has signed Administrative Order 2020-02, which takes effect Tuesday, March 17, and it outlines the following:
- The court will be closed to the public. Clerks and probation officers will be available to assist customers via phone, email, postal mail and through online services.
- Contact the Court Clerks at 425-670-5100
- The courtroom will be open briefly every morning to accommodate in-custody persons.
- For more online services visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Court.
Meetings:
- Board and commission meetings: All city board and commission meetings have been canceled until April 30.
- Lynnwood City Council Meetings:
- The March 16 and March 18 Work Sessions have been canceled.
- City staff is looking into an online meeting option for future meetings.