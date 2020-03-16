City of Lynnwood buildings to close to the public effective tuesday, March 17

In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and promote public health, the City of Lynnwood announced Monday that it would be closing all city buildings to the public effective Tuesday, March 17.

Lynnwood City Campus and buildings will be open to employees only, and staff will continue to serve the community via the phone, email, postal mail or through online services.

Lynnwood City Hall:

Call 425-670-5000

Utility billing: You can pay your bill over the phone by calling 425-670-5000, you can pay online through the online bill payment at lss.lynnwoodwa.gov/ MSS/citizens/default.aspx, or you can drop off a payment to the Utility Drop Box outside of City Hall.

MSS/citizens/default.aspx, or you can drop off a payment to the Utility Drop Box outside of City Hall. Explore other online city services: www.LynnwoodWA.gov

Lynnwood Recreation Center:

Customer Service staff are available to assist you by calling 425-670-5050.

For more information visit www.PlayLynnwood.com.

The Lynnwood Senior Center will be closed until at least April 30.