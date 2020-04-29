City of Lynnwood cancels this year’s Fair on 44th block party

The City of Lynnwood said Tuesday it has made “the difficult decision” to cancel this year’s Fair on 44th Community Health and Safety Block Party, which had been set for September.

The cancellation was due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the city said, adding that “the long-term health and safety of our community members and our city staff are a top priority.”

The city plans to resume the annual event in September 2021.

For now, the city said it is working on ideas for smaller, neighborhood-based events and engagement opportunities. “We hope to offer community members many opportunities to connect and have fun while maintaining recommended physical distancing and enhanced hygiene practices, the city said.

Those interested in learning more about Lynnwood’s revised summer programming can contact Misty Burke at 425-670-5504 or mburke@LynnwoodWA.gov.