City of Lynnwood celebrates International Day of Peace with peace pole tour

In recognition of International Day of Peace, Lynnwood city staff toured the city’s peace poles displayed around the Lynnwood Civic Center.

The International Day of Peace is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed on Sept. 21. Mayor Nicola Smith said the event was held on Friday to ensure city staff were able to celebrate the holiday.

The Peace Pole project included the installation of nine, 7-foot-tall poles at different locations near the Lynnwood Civic Center as part of an International Peace Pole project. Each pole features the message “May Peace Prevail On Earth” in multiple languages.

At the Lynnwood Library’s pole, Eagle Scout Jim Osbourn, who installed the poles as part of his Eagle Scout project, led city staff and officials during a moment of silence and spoke about the poles. At the pole installed near Veterans Park, Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions invited military veterans to join her near the pole while she read a poem titled “Finding Peace.”

Joining the tour at the peace pole installed at the Lynnwood Police Department were members of the Seattle Washington Korean Association and its choir, which performed a song in Korean and another in English. The tour was also invited to a Korean lunch held at the police station.

The peace poles are featured at Lynnwood City Hall, Lynnwood Library, Lynnwood Police Department, Veterans Park, Lynnwood High School, Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, Edmonds Community College, Alderwood Middle School and Edmonds Community College. To view a map of the pole sites, visit the city’s Discover Lynnwood webpage.

Another tour of the peace poles is being sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Saturday, Sept. 21, and will be open to the public.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton