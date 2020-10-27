City of Lynnwood Civil Service Commission accepting applications for open seat

The City of Lynnwood is accepting applications for an opening on its Civil Service Commission.

No experience is needed, only a strong desire to make a difference in the community.

Lynnwood’s Civil Service Commission, established in 1959, administers a Civil Service system for certain Lynnwood Police Department personnel pursuant to state law. Personnel matters included in the Civil Service system are related to the rules that govern the appointment, promotion, transfer, layoff, recruitment, retention, classification, removal, discipline and welfare of police department employees.

The Civil Service Commission typically meets monthly and consists of three members, who serve six-year terms.

Individuals who are interested are required to complete an application form and attend an upcoming board or commission meeting. Civil Service Commissioners must live within Lynnwood city limits, and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process and to fill out an application, visit the city’s Boards & Commissions webpage.

The city website has an interactive map to help residents find out if they live within Lynnwood city limits or in Lynnwood’s unincorporated areas.