City of Lynnwood closes all park playgrounds, off-leash area

The City of Lynnwood said Saturday that it has closed all Lynnwood park playgrounds and the Off-Leash Dog Area at Lynndale Park to the public until further notice.

All other park and trail areas remain open. The city asks that all park users follow public health guidelines for social distancing:

• Stay home if sick

• No group gatherings

• Maintain 6-foot distance to others

• Playgrounds and play equipment closed

• Drinking fountains closed – bring your own water bottle

• Wash Your hands

• Pack out your trash