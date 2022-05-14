City of Lynnwood construction update at May 18 Lynnwood Chamber meeting

12 mins ago 10

Find out what all the cranes and construction are about in Lynnwood during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday, May 18 lunch meeting, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Speakers will be City of Lynnwood Community Planning Manager Ashley Winchell and Senior Planner Kristen Holdsworth.

Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members. You can learn more and register here.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME