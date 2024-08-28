City of Lynnwood cuts ribbon for veterans signal box artwork

The City of Lynnwood honored local veterans Aug.26 with a ribbon cutting for the veterans signal box artwork at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West.

Under gray skies and intermittent rain – which cleared just long enough to cut the ribbon – veterans and their families joined Mayor Christine Frizzell, Arts, Culture & Heritage Coordinator Fred Wong, History and Heritage Board President JoAnne Lord and Hero’s Café representatives Gary Walderman, James Siscel and Shannon Sessions.

Frizzell said the traffic signal box artwork – the 12th located in Lynnwood – was the result of a collaboration between the Lynnwood History and Heritage Board and the Lynnwood Arts Commission that started in spring2022. Over 40 retired and active-duty veterans and their families contributed photos and stories to the project.

“Nothing big like this happens overnight,” Frizzell said.

A QR code on the signal box wrap will pull up the veterans’ names and stories. To view the list online, click here.

Lynnwood veteran-related services and programs resources

Heroe’s Café: www.heroescafe.us

Northwest Veterans Museum at Heritage Park: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs

Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program: www.pnwveteranassist.org

Memorial Day and Veterans Day Events: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Events-Calendar

Adoption of USS Sampson: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett



