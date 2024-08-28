City of Lynnwood cuts ribbon for veterans signal box artwork

3 hours ago 4
Veterans and their families join Mayor Christine Frizzell in cutting the ribbon for the veterans signal box at 196th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West in Lynnwood.
Kenneth Christianson stands next to his U.S. Army photo. He moved to Lynnwood in 1978 with his wife and raised two children.
Steve Pennington served in the U.S. Army and Air Force for 28 years.
James Siscel joined the Air Force in January 1964 and served on active duty until July 1971. He has lived in Lynnwood since 1977.
Kenneth Christianson and Gary Walderman of the Heroes’ Café’s take pride in their fellow vets and the work that the City of Lynnwood has done to honor them.
Veterans look at the veterans signal box and swap stories about their time in the service and friends they lost.

The City of Lynnwood honored local veterans Aug.26 with a ribbon cutting for the veterans signal box artwork at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West.

Under gray skies and intermittent rain – which cleared just long enough to cut the ribbon – veterans and their families joined Mayor Christine Frizzell, Arts, Culture & Heritage Coordinator Fred Wong, History and Heritage Board President JoAnne Lord  and Hero’s   Café representatives Gary Walderman, James Siscel and Shannon Sessions.

Frizzell said the traffic signal box artwork – the 12th located in Lynnwood – was the result of a collaboration between the Lynnwood History and Heritage Board and the Lynnwood Arts Commission that started in spring2022. Over 40 retired and active-duty veterans and their families contributed photos and stories to the project.

“Nothing big like this happens overnight,” Frizzell said.

A QR code on the signal box wrap will pull up the veterans’ names and stories. To view the list online, click here.

Lynnwood veteran-related services and programs resources

Heroe’s Café: www.heroescafe.us 

Northwest Veterans Museum at Heritage Park: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs  

Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program: www.pnwveteranassist.org 

Memorial Day and Veterans Day Events: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Events-Calendar  

Adoption of USS Sampson: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs 

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Engagement/Veterans-Services-Programs 

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME