City of Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission accepting applications for open seat

The City of Lynnwood is seeking applicants for its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission.

The advisory commission’s duties include providing advice and recommendations to the mayor and Lynnwood City Council in regard to the following:

Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a ‘cohesive community that respects all’;

Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for our city’s diverse population;

Recommending areas for addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships;

Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood.

How to apply:

Applicants must have a Lynnwood address.

Submit an application. Applications can be found on the Advisory Board Webpage .

. Attend an upcoming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission Meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9 at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

Visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion webpage for meeting links and more information.

For questions on the application process, please contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@Lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5001.