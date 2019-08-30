City of Lynnwood highlights September volunteer opportunities

The City of Lynnwood has several upcoming volunteer opportunities starting in September.

Fair on 44th Bike Rodeo: Join Cascade Bicycle Club at the City of Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th Saturday, Sept. 7, at 44th Avenue between 188th-194th to help host the annual Bike Rodeo. The Bike Rodeo is a bike safety skills course, which takes a handful of volunteers. No experience is necessary.

Visit Volunteer Opportunities to sign up online.

Volunteer Rain Garden Party Planting Party: Join the volunteer rain garden planting party on Sept. 26 from 5-7 p.m. Volunteers will be planting six newly-constructed rain gardens. Meet at 4423 181th Pl. S.W. to get equipped with gloves and a shovel. Instructors will go over tool safety and give a planting demo. Volunteers will then split up the group between the six gardens to begin planting.

Rain gardens are designed landscape features that store and filter rainwater. These gardens do a great job of filtering pollutants and recharging groundwater. Volunteers will be planting beautiful, hardy, low-maintenance, native plants that can withstand drought and wet root conditions.

The locations of the gardens are:

4328 184th St. S.W.

4229 184th St. S.W.

18314 42nd Pl. W.

4629 182nd Pl. S.W.

4423 181st Pl. S.W.

4421 181st Pl. S.W.

For additional information Contact Cameron Coronado at 425-670-5245 or [email protected].

Kaiser Permanente Trail Creation Phase II: Join the City of Lynnwood at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, as they complete the creation of walking trails onsite at Kaiser Permanente in observance of National Public Lands Day. This project will expand a walking path accessible to the public on Kaiser’s property which was completed by community members last year. Work lasts for 4 hours or until the work is complete.

Volunteers will meet at 20200 54th Ave. W. on the southwest corner of the Kaiser parking lot (202nd Place Southwest).

To register, click here.