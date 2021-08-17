City of Lynnwood hires first race and social justice coordinator

With the goal of making Lynnwood an equitable city, Mayor Nicola Smith has hired the city’s first race and social justice coordinator.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the city announced that Lynnwood resident Douglas Raiford was named as the newly appointed coordinator. Raiford will work with the mayor’s office to look at ways to ensure that future city policies and programs further Lynnwood’s commitment to being a safe, welcoming and equitable community for all, the announcement said.

“For many years we’ve made great strides at advancing equity in our city,” Smith said. “Now is the time to move forward with a dedicated staff member to pull together what’s been accomplished already, and move us forward with intentionality so that we can truly become a city that provides equitable services and programs, a city where all community members are welcome, and all belong.”

As a member of the mayor’s executive staff, Raiford will work collaboratively with all city departments, the city’s internal equity team and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, as well as the city’s partners and community members.

“As a longtime resident, raising my two young boys in Lynnwood, it is an absolute honor to join Lynnwood city government,” Raiford said. “I am looking forward to working with partners both inside and beyond city government to break down barriers and increase equity for all. My goal is to open the door and create opportunities for everyone to participate and access services, especially those in underrepresented communities.”

Raiford is originally from Miami and has a bachelor’s degree from Barry University in international advertising and communications. He previously worked for the Department of State in Washington, D.C., and has spent the last seven years in Washington working in higher education. Raiford also worked at Cascadia College with international students and in the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The controversial coordinator position was the topic of several contentious Lynnwood City Council discussions. After several arguments between councilmembers and two votes to delay, Smith used her executive authority in April to overturn the council’s decision and said she would be filling the position. The position was included in the city’s 2021-22 biennium budget adopted last November.

The position has been supported by members from the city’s diversity team, representatives from the city’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, other leadership staff and several community members.