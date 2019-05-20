City of Lynnwood holding ‘Big Hair and Blue Eyeshadow’ photo contest

Were you a Lynnwood resident with big hair in the 1980s or 1990s? The City of Lynnwood invites you to enter its “Big Hair and Blue Eyeshadow” photo contest. The winning photos will be featured as part of the city’s ongoing art project for traffic signal boxes.

The goal, the city said, is “to poke a little fun at ourselves. In the 1980s and 1990s, the local TV show “Almost Live” made the phrase “Big Hair and Blue Eye Shadow” popular about Lynnwood. You can watch that show clip here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0OJYzKVY6Yw.

Send photos of yourself from the 1980s or 90s that show the idea, “Big Hair and Blue Eye Shadow.” Examples include photos from school, family, yearbook or prom.

To be eligible, you must have lived in the Lynnwood area in the 1980s and ’90s. You can enter up to two images, and there is no entry fee. Both men and women are welcome to enter.

You can enter online at this link.The entry deadline is May 31, 2019. The winning photos will be selected by a panel of art professionals and community members.