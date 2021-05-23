City of Lynnwood, Holly House partner for drive-thru gift donation event

With the goal of ensuring children in need have toys during the holidays, the City of Lynnwood partnered with Holly House to hold a toy drive Saturday in front of Lynnwood City Hall.

Volunteers drove past the front of city hall to drop off toys and clothing for kids from low-income families. Typically, the organization holds multiple fundraisers and an annual gala throughout the year to raise donations that they were unable to host last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since we’ve been unable to do the gala and the fundraisers, we’ve been very creatively trying to figure out how to get toys, socks and pajamas to kids for Christmas,” said Holly House Executive Director Pam Martinez.

One way has been to partner with the city. The idea to hold the drive-thru event for Holly House came after the city held a similar one last December.

Additional donations to Holly House can be made at Sparta’s Pizza and Pasta House, located at 17630 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

A list of preferred donation items can be found on the Holly House website or the organization’s Amazon Wish List.

—Photos by Cody Sexton