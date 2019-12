The City of Lynnwood is hosting blood drive Jan. 9 at Lynnwood Fire Station No. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Community members are invited to give blood, get a cookie and help save a life. All donors are required to bring a photo ID. For questions about eligibility, contact BloodworksNW at 1-800-398-7888.

To schedule an appointment online, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=0834