The City of Lynnwood is hosting a blood drive Thursday Jan. 31 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Fire Station 15 Training Room, 18800 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

To make an appointment, visit schedule.bloodworks.org and enter sponsor code 0834.

For questions about eligibility or to call and schedule an appointment by phone, call BloodworksNW at 1-800-398-7888.