City of Lynnwood hosting budget open house Sept. 11

The City of Lynnwood will be having a budget open house Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6p.m. at Lynnwood City Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave W.

Residents can learn about city budgeting and ask questions. Every two years, the City of Lynnwood adopts a biennial budget. This year, the budget will assign funds to programs, services and infrastructure throughout 2025 and 2026.

The city also encourages residents to complete its online survey that asks about issues in the city and its budget, including property tax, services and infrastructure. The survey will be active through early September. The results will be presented to the mayor and city council and will be posted on the city’s website.

Email Budget@LynnwoodWA.gov for questions about the event and regarding the budget.