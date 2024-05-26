City of Lynnwood hosting community open house June 13

Everyone is invited to help shape Lynnwood’s future by providing their opinions and ideas at a community open house on Thursday, June 13. Community members are encouraged to drop by anytime from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. SW.
City of Lynnwood staff will be available to answer questions and seek input on a variety of projects, services and initiatives. Information will be presented on the upcoming biennial budget, available city employment positions, major infrastructure projects, Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan and more.
In addition to information booths with available resources, city leaders will host breakout sessions to discuss significant changes taking place in the city.
Information booths will hosted by city staff. Representatives from the following departments will be available:
Finance: City Budgeting, Utility Billing
Public Works: Major Projects, Traffic, Streets Maintenance and Operations, Recycling, and Utilities
Development and Business Services: Housing and Zoning, Comprehensive Planning, Major Projects
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts: Parks, Recreation, Healthy Communities, Comprehensive Planning
Police Department: Crime Prevention, Outreach, Recruitment
Human Resources: City Employment
Executive Department: Communications and Community Engagement
The following city partner agencies will also send representatives:
Sound Transit
Community Transit
South County Fire & Rescue
The District (formerly the Lynnwood Public Facilities District)
Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce
