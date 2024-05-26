City of Lynnwood hosting community open house June 13

Everyone is invited to help shape Lynnwood’s future by providing their opinions and ideas at a community open house on Thursday, June 13. Community members are encouraged to drop by anytime from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. SW.

City of Lynnwood staff will be available to answer questions and seek input on a variety of projects, services and initiatives. Information will be presented on the upcoming biennial budget, available city employment positions, major infrastructure projects, Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan and more.

In addition to information booths with available resources, city leaders will host breakout sessions to discuss significant changes taking place in the city.

Information booths will hosted by city staff. Representatives from the following departments will be available:

Finance: City Budgeting, Utility Billing

Public Works: Major Projects, Traffic, Streets Maintenance and Operations, Recycling, and Utilities

Development and Business Services: Housing and Zoning, Comprehensive Planning, Major Projects

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts: Parks, Recreation, Healthy Communities, Comprehensive Planning

Police Department: Crime Prevention, Outreach, Recruitment

Human Resources: City Employment

Executive Department: Communications and Community Engagement

The following city partner agencies will also send representatives:

Sound Transit

Community Transit

South County Fire & Rescue

The District (formerly the Lynnwood Public Facilities District)

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce