City of Lynnwood hosting Earth Day drive-thru event April 23

The City of Lynnwood will be hosting a Earth Day drive-thru event for Lynnwood residents on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Lynnwood Operations & Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Free compost will be available for pick up and there will be a shred truck on site — up to two boxes or bags of paper per car. Rain barrels will also be available for those who have ordered in advance. Price is $55 plus tax

