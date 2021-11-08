City of Lynnwood sponsoring food drive Nov. 12 to benefit Nourishing Network

The City of Lynnwood is hosting a food drive Friday, Nov. 12 to support the Foundation for the Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network.

Food items will be collected in front of Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., from 2-5 p.m.

All items need to be single-serve, shelf sustainable, quick heat, or ready-to-eat food items. (No bulk items.) Examples include individual white milk (non-refrigerated), single-serving cereals, juice boxes/pouches, oatmeal packets, canned fruit/fruit cups, canned tuna and chicken, canned chili and soups, Spaghetti O’s, raviolis, easy mac and cheese.

For more information visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Community-Events-Calendar/Food-Drive