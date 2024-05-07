City of Lynnwood hosting human services mobile outreach event May 14

The Lynnwood Library and Lynnwood Human Services will be hosting an array of outreach and support services for the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Partner agencies include DSHS Mobile Outreach, Lynnwood Food Bank Mobile Outreach and Beck’s Place, which provided support for pets in low-income households.

The event will be at the Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood.

For additional human services resources visit the city’s Human Services resource page