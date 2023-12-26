City of Lynnwood hosting MLK Day of Service Jan. 15

Join the City of Lynnwood for its MLK Day of Service, set for 9 a.m. on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — Monday, Jan. 15.
Meet at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Volunteers will pull invasive plants, help with trail repairs and plant trees along the Mesika Trail.
All are welcome. Equipment and tools provides.
RSVP at this link.
