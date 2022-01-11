City of Lynnwood hosting MLK Day of Service Jan. 17

Join the City of Lynnwood Monday, Jan. 17 to celebrate MLK Day of Service with a day of volunteering at Scriber Lake Park to clear invasive species and help beautify the park.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd, Lynnwood, a short distance from Scriber Lake Park.

Please bring your own gloves. All other materials are provided.

The event in being held in partnership with the Family Peace Association and Global Peace Women