City of Lynnwood invites residents to take community survey

The City of Lynnwood announced a resident survey to receive input on government services and measure the quality of life in the community. The city said in a news release it plans to use this data in its upcoming strategic plan, and the survey allows more people to participate in shaping that plan and the future of Lynnwood.

The National Community Survey (NCS) was developed by the National Research Center at Polco. The survey captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity, engagement and other elements of Lynnwood’s overall livability. The results will show the community’s strengths, areas of improvement and what matters most to residents. The city will also see how its performance compares to other communities nationwide.

This survey is open and available to Lynnwood residents only. Visit polco.us/lynnwood2025op to take the survey. It closes on Thursday, May 1.