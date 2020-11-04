City of Lynnwood invites residents to take Housing Action Plan survey, available through Nov. 30

The City of Lynnwood is creating a Housing Action Plan to promote housing opportunities that are safe and affordable for everyone — and they need your ideas.

Take the survey in English, Spanish, or Korean. It is available through Nov. 30.

According to the Housing Action Plan webpage, the plan will be shaped by prior planning efforts, data, analysis, and an inclusive public process. Sign up to receive email announcements about this project. Select “Housing Action Plan” to receive project updates.

You can learn more on the plan webpage here.