City of Lynnwood launches Community Equity Survey

Lynnwood has launched a Community Equity Survey aimed at helping the city learn more about residents’ experiences in Lynnwood.

The survey is anonymous and will take 20 minutes to complete.

You can fill it out online by visiting www.LynnwoodWA.gov/EquitySurvey.

For questions or to request a paper survey or a large print survey, contact Doug Raiford at draiford@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5004.