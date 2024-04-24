City of Lynnwood launches free Small Business Assistance Program with April 29 workshop

The City of Lynnwood will host a free Small Business Assistance Workshop Monday, April 29 that will provide local business owners with access to resources and expert coaches. This workshop, which runs from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., is available to all small businesses and entrepreneurs in Lynnwood.

The city said it is committed to supporting and growing Lynnwood’s business community and connecting local business to resources that can help them thrive and succeed. Lynnwood will kick off National Small Business Week by inviting local businesses to network and learn about the resources available to help support their needs.

The workshop will cover many topics including business coaching and technical assistance, access to capital, small business certification and government contracting. Additionally, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Washington’s Small Business Development Center, Washington APEX Accelerator and the Washington Women’s Business Center will be available to answer questions.

The event will be the first of many future business resource events provided by the City of Lynnwood. The city has recently invested in developing a Small Business Support Program that assists business owners through the steps of starting and growing a business, acquiring permits and becoming licensed. During the event, business owners will have the opportunity to meet and network with other members of the Lynnwood business community.

Business resources are available at any time through the City of Lynnwood Development and Business Services. Visit the Lynnwood DBS office at 20816 44th Ave. W,, Lynnwood. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff can also be reached by calling 425-670-5400.