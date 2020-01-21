City of Lynnwood launches new website

The City of Lynnwood announced Tuesday it has officially launched a new city website. According to a city announcement, the website is mobile-friendly, easy to navigate and makes accessibility a priority.

“The goal of our new website is to create a shift in how community members interact with our city services,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “By reducing the amount of time and clicks it takes to get to frequently-searched-for information and prioritizing the public’s needs, we’ve created a tool for our community members to easily access the information and service they want and need.”

Last year, city staff conducted several surveys and in-person testing to hear from community members what challenges they were facing with the current site, and what was important to them in a new site. According to staff, the number-one complaint they heard was the website was too difficult to navigate.

A main feature of the new website is an improved search bar, and users are encouraged to start there when searching for information. Also featured on the homepage are the six top services users have been known to search for: Report a Problem; Pay Your Utility Bill; Apply For a Permit; Parks, Pools, Parties & Classes; City Council Meetings and Public Hearings; and Sign Up For eNews.

Community members can access the city website at the same URL — www.LynnwoodWA.gov. While a majority of the site’s content has been transferred to the new site, there is still work being done to refine the new site.

Any city web pages bookmarked by residents as favorites might need to be updated with the new links. Those having difficulty locating some information or wanting to give feedback can contact the webmaster at jmoore@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5023.