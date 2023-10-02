City of Lynnwood launches webpage for human services resources

The City of Lynnwood has launched a Human Services Resource webpage.

This new webpage is for Lynnwood residents seeking local and regional resources. This growing list includes services regarding affordable housing, health care, transportation, legal, crisis services and more within Lynnwood and throughout South Snohomish County, regularly updated by the Human Services Coordinator Kyle Ward.

Included on the site is a link to a survey to better understand community knowledge around existing resources, and the opportunity for residents to share the most pressing community needs with the human services division.

You can take the survey here.

The human services program is part of the Healthy Communities Division within the City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

For Human Services inquires, email humanservices@lynnwoodwa.gov