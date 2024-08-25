City of Lynnwood looking for Fair on 44th volunteers

Posted: August 25, 2024 17
A child learns CPR during the Fair on 44th in 2023. (File photo)

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for its Fair on 44th, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Anyone interested in helping at Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party can learn more here.

