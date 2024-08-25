City of Lynnwood looking for Fair on 44th volunteers

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for its Fair on 44th, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Anyone interested in helping at Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party can learn more here.
