City of Lynnwood hosting Memorial Day ceremony May 27

All are invited to the City of Lynnwood’s annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27 to remember those who have died in service of their country.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, located at 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way (194th Street Southwest). Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 and Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 participate in the city’s ceremony by assisting with music, the laying of a wreath and a rifle salute.