City of Lynnwood moves forward with Scriber Creek Trail design

After considering multiple designs for the Scriber Creek Trail Redevelopment Project, the City of Lynnwood has decided to replace the sidewalk along 200th Street Southwest with improvements to the existing trail through Scriber Creek Park.

The decision came in the wake of a presentation to City of Lynnwood City Council, which favored the design, labeled Alternative 2.1, over the other two designs proposed.

Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Sarah Olson said this design was in the best interest of the neighborhoods based on feedback from residents in the immediate area.

“It’s the design with the most public acceptance,” she said.

In this design, a new path would replace the existing sidewalk and bike lane on the south side of 200th Street Southwest with a two-way shared use path that is separated from motor vehicles by a planter strip. To accommodate the trail widening while minimizing impacts, the trail would be bounded by a retaining wall adjacent to Sprague Pond; however, most existing vegetation would likely be removed. Trail users would cross Cedar Valley Road at the existing signalized intersection and use the sidewalk on the east side of the road to enter Scriber Creek Park.

Olson said the primary concern expressed by the public about the selected design is it takes away from the trail user’s experience by being in such close proximity to 200th Street Southwest. This led city staff to create an alternative design of a footbridge across Sprague Pond.

“Staff considered a global perspective on how to provide the best trail experience,” she said of the footbridge concept.

However, the design was met with opposition from residents and business owners near the bridge, who said it would interfere with their view and cause parking issues.

“The council would struggle with neighborhood opposition,” Olson said. “Without council support, it wasn’t wise.”

The project will now enter the preliminary engineering and technical studies phase, during which city staff will meet with consultants to work on the specific renovation details.

Olson said the ultimate goal is to finish the project before the Sound Transit’s Link Light Rail comes to the Lynnwood Transit Center in 2024.

For more information or to offer feedback about the Scriber Creek Trail Renovation Project, click here.

— By Cody Sexton