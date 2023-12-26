City of Lynnwood offering e-waste and Styrofoam collection Jan. 6

Do you have Styrofoam or electronic waste you need to dispose of? Bring it to the City of Lynnwood’s collection event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Styrofoam must be clean, with all tape and stickers removed.
Accepted items for electronic waste
Computers
Laptops
LCD monitors
Keyboards/mice
Printers/scanners
Ink cartridges
Fax/copy
Servers/routers/hubs
Networking devices
Communications equipment
Televisions
VCRs/DVD players
Video game consoles
Stereos/audio
Cell phones/telephones
PDAs/handheld games
Cameras
Batteries – Laptop batteries, UPS batteries, Lithium-ion
Miscellaneous electronics/household electronics
Not accepted
Large appliances (washers/dryers, stoves, dishwashers, refrigerator, freezer, etc.)
Tube TVs/Projection TVs – Flat screen TVs are accepted
CRT monitors
Water heaters
Barbecues
Furniture
Exercise equipment
AC units
Propane tanks
Any items containing liquids, fluids, chemicals, gas or fuel
