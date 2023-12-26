City of Lynnwood offering e-waste and Styrofoam collection Jan. 6

Do you have Styrofoam or electronic waste you need to dispose of? Bring it to the City of Lynnwood’s collection event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Lynnwood Operations and Maintenance Center, 20525 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Styrofoam must be clean, with all tape and stickers removed.

Accepted items for electronic waste

Computers

Laptops

LCD monitors

Keyboards/mice

Printers/scanners

Ink cartridges

Fax/copy

Servers/routers/hubs

Networking devices

Communications equipment

Televisions

VCRs/DVD players

Video game consoles

Stereos/audio

Cell phones/telephones

PDAs/handheld games

Cameras

Batteries – Laptop batteries, UPS batteries, Lithium-ion

Miscellaneous electronics/household electronics

Not accepted

Large appliances (washers/dryers, stoves, dishwashers, refrigerator, freezer, etc.)

Tube TVs/Projection TVs – Flat screen TVs are accepted

CRT monitors

Water heaters

Barbecues

Furniture

Exercise equipment

AC units

Propane tanks

Any items containing liquids, fluids, chemicals, gas or fuel