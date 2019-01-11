City of Lynnwood offering New Year, New You Workout Party Jan. 12

The City of Lynnwood invites to you to the Recreation Center Saturday, Jan. 12 for a New Year, New You Workout Party “jam packed with fitness, food and fun.”

The Workout Party starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 11:30 a.m. All of the group fitness programs will be featured, so come for all five classes or come for just a few.

8:30-9 a.m. Group Power

9:00-9:30 a.m. Group Active (NEW!)

9:30-10 a.m. Zumba

10:00-10:30 a.m. Group Fight

10:30-11 a.m.Group Centergy

For more information visit www.PlayLynnwood.com, stop by the Recreation Center or call the front desk at 425-670-5732.