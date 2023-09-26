City of Lynnwood open house on 33rd Ave W improvements Sept. 27

The City of Lynnwood’s Public Works Department is inviting members of the public to an open house Wednesday, Sept. 27 to discuss solutions to improve traffic around the Costco located north of Alderwood Mall. According to the department, the close proximity between two traffic signals on 33rd Avenue West causes operational issues during high traffic periods.

The department has come up with three alternatives, which community members are invited to weigh in on during the meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at Lynnwood City Hall, located at 19100 44th Ave. W.