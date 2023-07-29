City of Lynnwood participating in National Night Out Aug. 1

The City of Lynnwood is participating in the annual “National Night Out Against Crime” celebration for 2023, scheduled to happen in over 16,000 American neighborhoods on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors.

The national night out is intended to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships, heighten crime and drug prevention awareness. The Lynnwood Police Department is encouraging residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together in a safe and meaningful way.

By involving several households in each neighborhood, everyone shares in the fun of creating a real community building “block party.” It could be as simple as a dessert potluck in a garage, grilling hot dogs by the poolside of an apartment complex or a barbecue gathering in a driveway.

Those looking to register an event in Lynnwood can do so here. Lynnwood police officers can swing by, meet your group and answer questions about crime prevention. Other city departments may also drop by for a visit.