City of Lynnwood pays $550K fine to EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Wednesday that the City of Lynnwood paid over half a million dollars in fines for violating the Clean Air Act by releasing pollutants at its wastewater treatment plant. Other stipulations put in place by the EPA specify that the city must shut down its sewage sludge incinerator by the end of May 2024.

A settlement agreement related to the violations was first announced in November 2023.

The EPA said that self-reported performance test results indicated that — starting in 2020 — the city’s sewage sludge incinerator was intermittently exceeding emission limits for particulate matter, carbon monoxide and hydrogen chloride, a hazardous air pollutant. The EPA also found that the city failed to meet requirements for operating the incinerator, such as running the incinerator at the proper temperature or maintain a specific minimum pH. These failures reduced the effectiveness of pollution-reduction devices that the city installed in an attempt to fix the situation.

“The City of Lynnwood’s decision to use incineration to manage its domestic sewage sludge came with the responsibility to adhere strictly to the rules designed to reduce air pollutants and protect people’s health,” said Ed Kowalski, director of EPA’s Region 10 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The city failed to meet that responsibility, committing significant Clean Air Act violations and earning significant penalties.”

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell released a statement when the settlement agreement was announced in November.

“The City of Lynnwood takes its environmental compliance responsibilities very seriously and has a longstanding commitment to the health and safety of our community,” Frizzell said. “Our employees have fully cooperated with the EPA throughout this process and have exhibited their commitment to meeting these responsibilities time and time again. Wastewater treatment plants are complex and expensive facilities, and we rely on our customers’ funding to support these vital systems. While we respect the EPA’s obligations to enforce the standards, we are disappointed that the law requires such a substantial penalty with ratepayer funds going to the U.S. Treasury instead of being invested back into our community.”