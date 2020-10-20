City of Lynnwood pool reopening for open fitness, water aerobic classes starting Oct. 26

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated guidance on pool use during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lynnwood announced that starting Monday, Oct. 26, it will be reopening its recreation pool for open fitness and beach swims (at very limited capacity) and restarting some water aerobics classes (shallow, deep, and river).

Those planning to swim should note that the entire pool schedule has changed to allow time for these additional opportunities.

Here’s what swimmers can expect:

You will need to register in advance either over the phone (425-670-5732) or online at www.playlynnwood.com for a session

City of Lynnwood residents or pass holders can register by phone for a session(s) on Tuesdays for the following week

Non-residents and non-pass holders can register online starting at midnight 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a session(s) for the following week

Each session will have a limited capacity

Each session will be one hour long, followed by a 15-minute cleaning and sanitizing break before the next session starts

Each session will cost $6 for non-residents and $5 for residents or individuals who have memberships

Each water aerobics session will cost $7 for non-residents and $6 for residents or individuals who have memberships

You will need to sign a waiver to participate

Employees will perform health screenings of all patrons who are registered for a session each time each time you come

If you have registered in advance, you can check in at the front desk and do your health check

Patrons are required to wear a face covering when they are in the facility

Face coverings will not be required in the pool or on the pool deck

Patrons are asked to limit the use of locker rooms by coming and leaving in their bathing suit.

For the most current information from the Recreation Center, visit www.PlayLynnwood.com.