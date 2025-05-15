City of Lynnwood published Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts 2023-24 biennium report

The City of Lynnwood released the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department’s 2023/2024 Biennium Report. The report includes projects that are completed or in the works, such as the Scriber Creek Trail redevelopment, the opening of the Community Justice Center, public art and restoration of South Lynnwood Neighborhood Park.

“This report not only highlights the many achievements of the past biennium but also shares personal stories that reflect the heart of our work,” said Parks and Recreation Director Joel Faber in a press release. “From the resurgence of pre-pandemic participation levels to the thriving programs we offer today, there is much to be proud of, and even more to look forward to.”

Check out the biennium report on the city’s website.