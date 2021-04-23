City of Lynnwood receives award for excellence in financial reporting

For the fourth year in a row, the City of Lynnwood has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This award is for the city’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

Per the GFOA, this national certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure.” As of today, only 26 other cities in Washington state have recently received this award for 2019 submissions.

“This national recognition reflects a strong commitment from the (Lynnwood) City Council, Mayor (Nicola) Smith and our city staff to provide transparent and accurate financial accounting,” said Finance Director Michelle Meyer. “This is an incredible achievement and the result of a lot of hard work by many employees in our finance department.”

“Our finance team continues to bring greater accuracy, transparency, strategy and accountability to our city’s finances,” Smith said. “They are committed to ensuring that our financial practices are in alignment with industry best practices and providing our community with clear and easy to understand budget documents.”

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and Budget Book can be viewed on the city’s Budget and Finance webpages.