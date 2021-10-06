City of Lynnwood receives Distinguished Budget Award

The City of Lynnwood has received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the city’s 2021-2022 Adopted Biennial Budget Book.

To receive the award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines and adhere to best practices for effective budget preparation and presentation.

The City of Lynnwood has received this distinguished budget award consecutively for the 2017-2018, 2019-2020, and now the 2021-2022 biennial budget. Mayor Nicola Smith attributed theaward to several key factors, including the city’s budgeting for outcomes process that places a greater emphasis on priorities and achievable goals.

“We continue to bring greater accuracy, transparency, strategy and accountability to our city’s finances,” Smith said. “Our finance team continues to be great stewards of our cty’s assets, aligning our financial policies with industry best practices and providing our community with clear and easy to understand budget documents.”

The award-winning budget book can be viewed online or a printed copy can be made available for viewing at Lynnwood City Hall. The City of Lynnwood Open Finance tool, is another way for community members to interact and explore details of the adopted budget.