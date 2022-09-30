City of Lynnwood receives strong S&P rating for 2022 bond issuance

Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings (S&P), the world’s leading provider of independent credit ratings, has assigned its AA+ long-term rating to the City of Lynnwood’s 2022 limited-tax general obligation bonds and reaffirmed that same rating on the city’s outstanding bonds with a stable outlook.

According to a city announcement, Standard & Poor’s indicated that the following factors were taken into consideration in developing the city’s rating, which was released Sept. 16:

Growing economic base that is supported by the city’s position as a destination retail center

Strong financial profile, with robust reserves and a history of stable operating results

Strong financial policies and practices, including regular budget monitoring, long-term planning and formal reserve targets

Manageable fixed-cost profile, with no plans for additional debt

“Achieving an AA+ bond rating is the result of the City of Lynnwood’s commitment to ensuring financial stability and economic success in accordance with our strategic plan,” said Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell.

“We are very pleased that the city has once again achieved high-quality credit ratings,” said Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer. “The ratings affirm the commitment of the mayor, city council and staff to prudent and strategic financial management.”