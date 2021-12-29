City of Lynnwood Recreation Center offering classes for all ages in 2022

As we start 2022, the City of Lynnwood Recreation Center reminds residents that it is offering over 30 different classes for preschool age to adults. If you want to learn a new language like Spanish or learn to social dance, they have a class for you.

Some courses are filling up quickly, like Tae Kwon Do or Ballet.

Others include:

Ukulele – Thursday at 4 – 4:50 p.m.

Digital Music (Youth) – Wednesday at 7-7:50 p.m.

Digital Music (Adult) – Wednesday at 8-9:15 p.m.

Belly Dance has returned – Monday at 6 – 7 p.m., Wednesday at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. (online), and Friday at 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Find a list of all class offerings HERE.