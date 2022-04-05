City of Lynnwood Recreation Center spring class registration now open

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center notes that spring classes, which start next week, are filling up quickly. They include:

Youth classes

Tae Kwon Do all ages

Hip Hop Dance

Guitar/ Ukulele

Adult classes

Spanish 1-6 (online)

Social Dance Classes

Hip-Hop Dance

Hula

Tap Dance

Tae Kwon Do (all ages)

Guitar/ Ukulele

The city also offers online continuing educations certification classes. Learn more here.

Email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov for questions about classes or register at lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Play-Lynnwood.