City of Lynnwood Recreation Center spring class registration now open

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center notes that spring classes, which start next week, are filling up quickly. They include:
Youth classes
Tae Kwon Do all ages
Hip Hop Dance
Guitar/ Ukulele
Adult classes
Spanish 1-6 (online)
Social Dance Classes
Hip-Hop Dance
Hula
Tap Dance
Tae Kwon Do (all ages)
Guitar/ Ukulele
The city also offers online continuing educations certification classes. Learn more here.
Email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov for questions about classes or register at lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Play-Lynnwood.
