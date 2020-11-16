City of Lynnwood Recreation Center: What’s open with new COVID restrictions

With Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday announcing a new round of statewide COVID-19 restrictions effective at midnight Nov. 16, the Lynnwood Recreation Center offered the following summary of what will stay open and what will close:
Weight room
- Closed effective Tuesday, Nov. 17. The closure is in effect until Dec. 14.
Lap pool, wellness pool, recreation pool, adult hot tub, family hot tub, sauna
- No change – they will remain open
- For a complete schedule of laps swims, open fitness, wellness pool, and group fitness classes, call 425-670-5732 or go to PlayLynnwood.com
RECess
- No change – program is ongoing
- There is still availability in the wrap-around support program for elementary school-age children
- Complete details can be found at PlayLynnwood.com
Lynnwood Senior Center programs
- No change – programs are ongoing
- For a complete listing of available programing, call 425-670-5050
Adult group fitness – dry land
- Zumba classes will continue outside.
Adult group fitness – pool
- Classes will continue as scheduled
Athletic field rentals – no changes
The following is what you can expect when participating in pool programs:
- You will need to register in advance either over the phone (425-670-5732) or online at www.playlynnwood.com for a session
- City of Lynnwood residents or pass holders can register by phone for a session(s) on Tuesdays for the following week
- Non-residents and non-pass holders can register online starting at midnight 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a session(s) for the following week
- Each session will have a limited capacity
- Each session will be one-hour long, followed by a 15-minute cleaning and sanitizing break before the next session starts
- Each session will cost $6 for non-residents and $5 for residents or individuals who have memberships
- Each water aerobics session will cost $8 for non-residents and $7 for residents or individuals who have memberships
- You will need to sign a waiver to participate
- Staff will perform health screenings of all patrons who are registered for a session each time each time you come
- If you have registered in advance, you will just need to check in at the front desk and do your health check
- Patrons are required to wear a face covering when they are in the facility
- Face coverings will not be required in the pool or on the pool deck
- We ask that you limit the use of locker rooms by coming in your bathing suit and leaving in your bathing suit
- A COVID supervisor will be on site to answer any questions
For the most current information from the Recreation Center, visit www.PlayLynnwood.com.
Thank you to the fabulous staff at the Rec Center for finding ways to provide exercise opportunities to the community. It’s so important for physical and mental health right now.
I’ll be honest, as a Lynnwood tax payer, I’d love to see non-Lynnwood residents paying a bit more to use our municipal facility. It’s sad that Seattleites have no pools open for lap swim right now, but this is our city’s resource that we have been amply taxed for, and I feel like the pricing should reflect that.