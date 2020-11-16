City of Lynnwood Recreation Center: What’s open with new COVID restrictions

With Gov. Jay Inslee Sunday announcing a new round of statewide COVID-19 restrictions effective at midnight Nov. 16, the Lynnwood Recreation Center offered the following summary of what will stay open and what will close:

Weight room

Closed effective Tuesday, Nov. 17. The closure is in effect until Dec. 14.

Lap pool, wellness pool, recreation pool, adult hot tub, family hot tub, sauna

No change – they will remain open

For a complete schedule of laps swims, open fitness, wellness pool, and group fitness classes, call 425-670-5732 or go to PlayLynnwood.com

RECess

No change – program is ongoing

There is still availability in the wrap-around support program for elementary school-age children

Complete details can be found at PlayLynnwood.com

Lynnwood Senior Center programs

No change – programs are ongoing

For a complete listing of available programing, call 425-670-5050

Adult group fitness – dry land

Zumba classes will continue outside.

Adult group fitness – pool

Classes will continue as scheduled

Athletic field rentals – no changes

The following is what you can expect when participating in pool programs:

You will need to register in advance either over the phone (425-670-5732) or online at www.playlynnwood.com for a session

City of Lynnwood residents or pass holders can register by phone for a session(s) on Tuesdays for the following week

Non-residents and non-pass holders can register online starting at midnight 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a session(s) for the following week

Each session will have a limited capacity

Each session will be one-hour long, followed by a 15-minute cleaning and sanitizing break before the next session starts

Each session will cost $6 for non-residents and $5 for residents or individuals who have memberships

Each water aerobics session will cost $8 for non-residents and $7 for residents or individuals who have memberships

You will need to sign a waiver to participate

Staff will perform health screenings of all patrons who are registered for a session each time each time you come

If you have registered in advance, you will just need to check in at the front desk and do your health check

Patrons are required to wear a face covering when they are in the facility

Face coverings will not be required in the pool or on the pool deck

We ask that you limit the use of locker rooms by coming in your bathing suit and leaving in your bathing suit

A COVID supervisor will be on site to answer any questions

For the most current information from the Recreation Center, visit www.PlayLynnwood.com.